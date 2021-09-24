Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of POAHY opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Porsche Automobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

