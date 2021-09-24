Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.87

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $20.37. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 490 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.