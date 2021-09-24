Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $39.55 Average PT from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.