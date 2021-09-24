Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. 9,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 446,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

