Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,238 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 704,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

