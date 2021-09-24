Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

