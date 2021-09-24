Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 255,329 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,329 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.