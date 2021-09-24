Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $225.61 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

