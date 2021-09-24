Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 52,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

