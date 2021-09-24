Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,239 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $380.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

