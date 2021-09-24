Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.85% of Principal Millennials Index ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $62.92 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78.

