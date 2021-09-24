Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.79. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988. 85.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

