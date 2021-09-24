Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

