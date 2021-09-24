Proton (XPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

