Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.06

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.06 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 53.80 ($0.70). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 43,969 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £227.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.