Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will earn $28.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $28.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $16.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $37.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $86.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $116.57 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,475.51 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,235.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,290.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.