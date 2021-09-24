Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

