Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 301.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

