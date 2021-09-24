Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrightView in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get BrightView alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE BV opened at $14.74 on Thursday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.