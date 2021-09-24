Qbao Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $506,000.23 and $1,929.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

