QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Acquires C$21,150.00 in Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$21,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,949.34.

Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Company Profile

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

