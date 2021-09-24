QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 364,008 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 99.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

