Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $108.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,297. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.