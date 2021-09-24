Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,118 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

