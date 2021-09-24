Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

