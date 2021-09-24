Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $94,198 and sold 161,412 shares valued at $5,457,485. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

