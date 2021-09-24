Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,560 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,460,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.10 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

