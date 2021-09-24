Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 15.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

