Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

