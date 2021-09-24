Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Quest Diagnostics worth $226,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,210. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

