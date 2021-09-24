QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,895.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $32,895.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

