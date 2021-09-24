Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

