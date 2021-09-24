Quilter Plc Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 246,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,788. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

