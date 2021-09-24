Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,846.63. 30,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,792.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,499.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,409.85 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

