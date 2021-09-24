Quilter Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $607.45. 25,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $614.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.20 and its 200 day moving average is $500.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

