QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $395,980.65 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $395,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $993.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

