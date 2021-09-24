Quotient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

QTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

QTNT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Quotient has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quotient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quotient by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

