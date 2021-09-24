Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $402.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

