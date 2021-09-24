Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $217.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.24. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

