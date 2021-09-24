Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 573 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Entergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

