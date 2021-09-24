Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

