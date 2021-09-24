Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

