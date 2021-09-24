Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 82.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 841,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,631. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

