Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

