Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 2,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

