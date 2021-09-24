Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

RNGR stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

