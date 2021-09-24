Raymond James Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,800.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,687.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,704.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,602.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,494.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

