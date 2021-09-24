Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.06.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.94. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

