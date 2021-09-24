Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid balance sheet and liquidity position keep aiding its initiatives to undertake strategic acquisitions, which are expected to continue enhancing service offerings, diversifying revenues and expanding global footprint. Additionally, the company’s efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on the back of earnings strength and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Higher operating expenses might hurt bottom line to some extent as well.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RJF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.