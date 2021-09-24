Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Up 1.7%

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.94). 686,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,551,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

Separately, Libertas Partners began coverage on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

